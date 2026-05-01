Chinese EV maker Lynk & Co unveils a very different concept car

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The Chinese market is currently inherently SUV focused, but the latest concept from local manufacturer Lynk & Co is very different indeed. It's called the "GT Concept", and it's a low-slung electric GT coupe, and it looks closer to a Ferrari Roma than anything the brand has built before.

As InsideEVs report, the GT was recently unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show, and it's designed to push the brand into more emotional, performance-focused territory, rather than the practical image it's known for.

It runs a rear-wheel-drive electric setup, paired with active aerodynamics and a lightweight, coupe-style 2+2 layout. Lynk & Co is claiming a 0-100 km/h time of around 2 seconds, putting it firmly into supercar territory - at least on paper. Visually, it's all about drama with its long bonnet, but it's unclear whether the intent is to put it into production. They say they are gauging public reaction, but hasn't ruled out a road-going version.