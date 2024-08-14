Chinese EV maker claims to offer world's fastest-charging battery

HQ

One of the biggest turn offs that consumers seem to have about electric cars is the recharging process, as unlike combustion engine alternatives that can simply be filled up with extra petrol or diesel and then released onto roads again, a process that often takes a couple of minutes, electric options can require 30+ minutes to recharge and then not even back up to 100%.

There have been moves and improvements made in this regard, with battery technology advancing at such a monumental rate that recharging can take half of this time. The Chinese Zeekr however is looking to take things a step further and has come up with a solution that claims to be the fastest-charging battery in the world.

Zeekr's 2025 007 model will be fit with a battery that can recharge from 10-80% in 10.5 minutes. It also claims to be able to do so while operating in temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius.

As for how it manages to do this, Zeekr notes, "The new charging speed record is achieved by Zeekr's new 007 sedan model carrying the new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and connected with Zeekr V3 ultra-fast charging piles. Thanks to the optimized materials and upgraded technology, the speed is higher than what's achieved by existing nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries, representing the new achievement by Zeekr's in-house e-powertrain R&D team."

No doubt this is just a sign of things to come and how the EV market is becoming increasingly advanced.