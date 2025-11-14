Chinese astronauts return safely to Earth after nine-day delay due to spacecraft damaged by space debris

HQ

Three Chinese astronauts finally return safely to Earth after their original Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was damaged by space debris. China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) reported "tiny cracks" in a small window of the capsule, making it unsafe for a crewed return. The astronauts completed their six-month mission on the Tiangong space station and return aboard Shenzhou-21, landing in Inner Mongolia on Friday.

The Shenzhou-20 vessel will remain in orbit to continue experiments, while CMSA plans to launch Shenzhou-22 at a later date to support future crew returns. The nine-day delay, although unusual, underscores the logistical challenges of operating multiple spacecraft simultaneously during handover periods between arriving and departing crews.

Space debris poses growing threat

Experts warn that increasing amounts of orbital debris are making space travel riskier for all nations. Collisions with defunct satellites, rocket stages, and other fragments can create thousands of new hazards. This means that the likelihood of spacecraft damage has risen significantly due to the surge in debris.

Past incidents, including evasive maneuvers by the International Space Station and dodges by NASA's SpaceX capsules, illustrate the persistent threat. The CMSA incident adds urgency to international calls for coordinated space debris mitigation and satellite traffic management, although US law largely prevents direct collaboration with China's space program.