China's solar boom goes downhill after a peak 2025

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The so-called solar boom in China has slowed significantly in 2026 after a historical 2025, as analysed by Carbon Brief earlier this month. The Asian country added as much as 315GW of solar capacity last year, which amounted to more than half ofall new solar worldwide. However, records from the spring season earlier this year show that new installations fell steeply.

As it's the case in other countries such as Spain (though the latter has more to do with subsidies, saturation, and lower electricity prices as of late), the slowdown is partly caused by policy uncertainty, and not simply due to weaker demand by users. China is moving away from fixed-price renewable tariffs and towards a more market-based sytem, leaving developers and banks unsure about the financing possibilities.

After a stellar surge, China's solar story now shifts from expansion to integration. Analysts predict 2026 won't reach last year's hectic pace, and there's bigger interest in absorbing existing renewable generation into the grid. However, exports remain strong as high energy prices (again partly due to war) have boosted global demand.