China's London mega-embassy could get green light this week

A decision on China's proposed mega-embassy in London is expected this week, potentially smoothing relations ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's trip to Beijing later this month. Officials say the planning application, first submitted in 2018, is likely to be approved on Monday or Tuesday.

The saga began when China purchased the Royal Mint Court site near the Tower of London for £255m, intending to build its largest embassy in Europe. Local council delays, political hesitations, and repeated reapplications have prolonged the process, frustrating Beijing and blocking the UK's plans to redevelop its embassy in Beijing.

Starmer and Xi // Shutterstock

Experts say the long delay has been a symptom of a UK government often "hot and cold on China." Steve Tsang of SOAS notes that China viewed initial planning setbacks as bad faith, while Kerry Brown of King's College calls the issue "symbolically difficult," reflecting wider tensions in the bilateral relationship.

Security services have assessed potential risks from espionage but believe they can be managed, despite the embassy's proximity to major data cables in the City of London. Approval could clear the way for further cooperation on trade, AI, and other diplomatic initiatives, and make Starmer's Beijing visit more productive.

Protests continue outside the site, with local residents and members of the Chinese diaspora raising legal challenges. Brown warns that, even with approval, the embassy will remain a "perpetual sore" in UK-China relations, highlighting the need for a consistent government stance to manage ongoing concerns.