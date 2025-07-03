China's first homegrown aircraft carrier makes historic visit to Hong Kong

HQ

The latest news on China . On Thursday, China's domestically built aircraft carrier, accompanied by several naval vessels, arrived in Hong Kong for its inaugural visit, marking a significant display of military strength near the city.

This visit comes shortly after a recent anniversary celebrating Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, drawing large public interest and symbolizing the country's growing maritime capabilities. "Not every country can achieve this," said Richard Yip.

Richard Yip, who travelled from his hometown of Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Reuters reported him as saying: "To see this kind of development, where within 20 to 40 years it has progressed to the current level, is very impressive."