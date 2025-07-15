China's economy weathers Trump tariffs to beat expectations

HQ

China's economy has beaten expectations and managed to grow beyond forecasts despite US President Donald Trump's tariffs and a prolonged stagnation in the country's property market. According to the latest official figures (via the BBC), China's economy grew by 5.2% in the three months leading to the end of June.

Economists forecast the second largest economy in the world to grow by 5.1% compared to the same time period last year. While lower than the previous quarter, it seems China has weathered much of the storm 2025 has thrown at it so far.

China's National Bureau of Statistics said the economy "withstood pressure and made steady improvement despite challenges." Economic growth was supported by a 6.4% expansion in manufacturing, with China's services sector also making gains.

Retail growth slowed, and official figures indicate a drop in China's new home prices, with the country's real estate industry continuing to struggle. Despite this, economist predictions remain somewhat inaccurate when it comes to the effects of tariffs on the Chinese economy, which proves to be highly resilient.