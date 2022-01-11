China's "artificial sun" project has just broke the record for the longest sustained nuclear fusion

HQ

China has set a new world record, by switching on its "artificial sun" project and running the system for longer than 17 minutes. The experiment, which involved superheating plasma to a temperature of 126 million degrees Fahrenheit (approximately five times hotter than the core of the sun for anyone who was wondering), is aiming to provide a safer alternative to nuclear fission power, and to serve as a new form of green energy, as it requires no fossil fuels to run, and leaves behind zero radioactive waste.

Reported on by the Independent, the system replicates the physics of the sun by merging atomic nuclei to produce a massive amount of energy, which can be harnessed and turned into electricity. Known officially as the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), the system has cost China over £700 billion.

According to the Independent's report, the team who run EAST will help provide support for the planned "nuclear fusion reactor megaproject", called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), being constructed in Marseille, France, a project that when completed will be the largest reactor in the world.

In terms of EAST, it's also mentioned that the reactor will continue to be experimented on until June this year.