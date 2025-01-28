China will soon pit man against machine in a half-marathon

HQ

This April, China will be looking to complete a world's first by hosting a half-marathon in Beijing that won't just see humans in attendance and competing, but will also see humanoid robots present too.

According to Sky News, the race will be held around Beijing's Economic-Technological Development Area, and it will see 12,000 humans racing while robots from more than 20 companies also show up and look to reach the finish line that is 21 km away.

The race around E-Town, as the area is known, will also award prizes for the first three runners to finish, and the race itself will also be looking to involve robotics companies from around the world, with several companies invited and allowed to bring their creations. The only catch is that a competing robot must resemble a human and have a design that enables them to run or walk, meaning they cannot compete if they are on wheels. There are additional restrictions in regard to the proportions of any robot, but in terms of if the robot has to be fully autonomous or not, the race will allow remote-controlled robots too.

The exact date for the race has not been mentioned.

