China weighs peacekeeping role in Ukraine

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . China is reportedly assessing the possibility of joining a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, engaging European partners to gauge their support for its involvement, according to Welt's sources.

If realized, Beijing's participation could influence Moscow's stance on an international force, given its close ties to Russia. However, the move remains highly sensitive, as China has long been perceived as tacitly backing Russia's war efforts.

The idea of involving non-Western peacekeepers has surfaced before but is often met with skepticism due to geopolitical tensions and questions about neutrality. For now, it remains to be seen whether Beijing's interest translates into concrete action.