China urges peace talks involving all stakeholders in Ukraine conflict

China has called for a broad-based peace process involving all parties engaged in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting Europe's crucial role in resolving the crisis.

In a recent speech at the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that it is essential for all stakeholders, including European nations, to participate in peace negotiations, especially as the war is unfolding on European soil.

Wang expressed China's positive stance toward any efforts, including those led by the United States and Russia, aimed at reaching a consensus. He also underlined China's readiness to bolster strategic communication with the European Union to promote stability and mutual understanding.

Meanwhile, tensions have risen following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took European allies by surprise.

These developments come as Ukraine remains firm in its demand for a seat at the negotiating table and an assurance that its fate will not be decided in bilateral talks between Russia and the United States. For now, it remains to be seen how these diplomatic efforts will unfold.