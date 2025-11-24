Gamereactor

China to launch Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on November 25

The mission aims to restore normal operations at Tiangong space station.

China plans to launch the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on November 25, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday.

The mission will send the spacecraft to the Tiangong space station to replace Shenzhou-21, which returned to Earth six months early after damage to another docked vessel.

The launch marks a step toward returning to normal China's manned spaceflight programme and space station operations following the earlier setback.

Tiangong space station // Shutterstock

