China to Hollywood: Respect us or get blocked

Hollywood has been trying for years to comply with China's censorship requirements in order to keep raking in the Chinese movie-going public's cash, but the Chinese regime doesn't think it's enough. Now American studios are being warned by the Communist propaganda authority Sun Yeli that expensive Western blockbusters could be scrapped if Chinese culture is not further respected:

"We hope the quality of American films can continue to be improved on the basis of respecting our culture, customs and audience behaviors. We will import from whichever countries that make better films and films that are more suitable for the taste of Chinese audience."

This is the first time a senior Chinese official has revealed why American films are finding it increasingly difficult to be shown in Chinese cinemas, which account for 41% of the country's imported film supply, as only 28 American films were released in China last year. Films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals and Shang-Chi have already been blocked from the country and the patriotic gem Top Gun: Maverick has also sparked anger among Chinese audiences after a Taiwanese flag appeared on one of the characters' jackets.

