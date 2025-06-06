English
China tightens grip on rare earth exports amid renewed trade tensions

New licensing regime offers Beijing deeper insight into global supply chains while raising uncertainty for Western manufacturers.

The latest news on China. We now know that China is quietly reshaping global trade dynamics by strengthening its export control system for rare earth materials, making it harder for foreign firms to secure vital components.

The system, inspired by US sanctions, offers Beijing unprecedented visibility into how rare earths are used worldwide, from electric vehicles to defense technologies. Although some approvals have resumed, insiders say controls are unlikely to be rolled back anytime soon.

Keketuohai UNESCO Global Geopark(Xinjiang Rare Metals National Mine Park) No.3 Mine Pit. Picturesque natural landscape. Keketuohai Scenic Area. Xinjiang, China. 2018 // Shutterstock

