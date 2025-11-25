China takes important step in mass-production of solid state EV batteries
A brand new factory is set to mass-produce batteries very soon.
You might already know that the EV market is set to be truly transformed over the next couple of years due to the introduction of new solid-state batteries, which, unlike today's lithium-ion battery packs, is made out of solid electrolyte material. That increases range and safety. Estimates currently say that a model with 500 kilometers of range, should be able to double that estimate - though specifics vary.
And Chinese GAC Group has now opened China's first ever solid-state production facility (via Arena EV), which are currently testing a 60Ah pack with near double the energy-density of current battery packs without increasing the physical footprint, or the weight.
Apparently, they are also testing a so-called "dry" production method, which reduces the amount of steps it takes to manufacture finished battery packs, that makes production more environmentally friendly, and more cost-efficient.
How quickly the rollout is from here is currently unknown, but it's a major step towards widespread adoption.