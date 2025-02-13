China reportedly suggests Putin-Trump summit to end Ukraine conflict

HQ

China has suggested organizing a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump to discuss ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The proposal, which has reportedly been communicated through intermediaries, aims to bring both leaders together to facilitate peacekeeping efforts once a ceasefire is in place. While Chinese officials have remained tight-lipped about the details, they have expressed support for stronger communication between Russia and the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump recently mentioned that both Putin and Zelensky expressed a desire for peace, prompting him to initiate talks with top U.S. officials on resolving the war. Despite this, no formal peace talks have occurred in nearly three years, and with conflicting demands from both sides, it remains unclear whether the proposed summit could truly pave the way for peace. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.