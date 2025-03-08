China strikes back at Canada with new agricultural tariffs

HQ

In a sharp escalation of trade tensions, China has fired back at Canada with fresh tariffs on agricultural imports worth over $2.6 billion, a direct response to levies imposed by Ottawa on Chinese electric vehicles and metals last year (via Reuters).

The new duties, taking effect on March 20, will see 100% tariffs applied to Canadian rapeseed oil and peas, while seafood and pork face 25% levies, signaling Beijing's frustration with Canada's alignment with the US and EU on trade policy.

By leaving canola out of the tariff list—despite an ongoing anti-dumping probe—China appears to be leaving room for negotiations, though analysts suggest the move also serves as a strategic warning.

With Canada's federal election looming and Beijing's history of using leadership transitions to reset relations, observers speculate that China may be positioning itself for a diplomatic shift rather than a prolonged trade standoff.