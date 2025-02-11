China strengthens space alliances in Africa

HQ

China's increasing space influence in Africa is becoming impossible to ignore, as it builds satellite facilities, ground stations, and even advanced telescopes on the continent. Beijing's strategic partnerships with countries like Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal are advancing its long-term goal of becoming the world's leading space power.

These projects often come under the guise of development aid, but behind the scenes, China is gaining access to valuable satellite data and maintaining a constant presence in key space hubs. For example, the satellite plant in Egypt, which was touted as the first of its kind in Africa, is mainly operated by Chinese engineers, with equipment arriving directly from China.

This type of infrastructure has raised concerns about China's ability to track military activities and enhance its surveillance network globally. While China's partnerships are seen as crucial for developing African space industries, they also coincide with the United States scaling back its foreign aid, leaving a significant gap in space diplomacy on the continent. For now, it remains to be seen whether the U.S. will manage to reverse this trend or if China will dominate the African space race.

