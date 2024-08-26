China starts to promote international tourism thanks to Black Myth: Wukong

HQ

If you're one of the more than ten million players already enjoying the epic Black Myth: Wukong, you've probably been transfixed by the detailed scenery in Game Science's ARPG between boss battles in this new Journey to the West. And with the game already considered a global hit, it's no wonder China is pulling out all the stops to keep Wukong as high on the mountain as possible, and in the process encourage more people to delve into the country's history and culture.

That's what the Guizhou Provincial Culture and Tourism Bureau, which is in charge of promoting some of the natural and architectural wonders in this inland region of China to foreigners, has in mind. They have published an extensive post on X in which they describe some of the settings of Black Myth: Wukong and relate them directly to their real locations, accompanied by beautiful photographs.

Needless to say, from now on we are much more interested in visiting this more remote region of Asia after playing Black Myth: Wukong. Would you be up for a sightseeing tour through the real-world locations of the game?