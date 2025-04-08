China stands firm as Trump signals tariff hike to over 100%

HQ

The latest news on the United States and China . As President Trump intensifies the United States-China trade war with plans to impose tariffs exceeding 100% on Chinese imports, Beijing has firmly rejected the American demands, labeling them as blackmail.

Chinese officials have made it clear that they will fight to the end, signaling no intention of capitulating to the pressure. Meanwhile, the global economy remains on edge, with stock markets showing signs of recovery after a period of sharp declines.

The European Union has countered with its own tariff proposals, while Asian markets continue to face severe turbulence. With discussions over whether these tariffs are a strategic pressure tactic or a permanent shift the economic landscape remains uncertain.