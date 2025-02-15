China signals willingness to strengthen ties with European Union

HQ

China has expressed its intention to increase communication with the European Union, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation to bring more stability to the world.

In a recent speech at the Munich Security Conference, China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, reassured there is no fundamental conflict between the two sides, particularly in terms of interests or geopolitical positioning. Wang further stated China's eagerness to deepen ties with individual EU members, notably Germany, highlighting a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral coordination.

Meanwhile, in another speech, Wang emphasized that China will persist in facing the attempts of the United States to suppress its progress (he warned that China will respond to bullying and play along to the end), even though Wang said that Beijing prefers cooperation over conflict. For now, it remains to be seen how these discussions will translate into concrete actions.