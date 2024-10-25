China revealed as the host of the 2025 League of Legends World Championship

HQ

Riot Games has revealed the host country for the 2025 League of Legends World Championship. Confirmed in a press release revolving around the extension of the global partnership with Oppo, it has been noted that China will host next year's premier event taking the tournament in Asia.

This year's event is still ongoing in Europe, and next year we can look forward to the LPL-hosting region of China taking over, albeit with host cities and dates yet to be confirmed. What we do know is that this event will feature Oppo as a global sponsor once again, as Riot and the smartphone brand has extended their agreement.

The duration of the extension is unclear, but we do know that it means that the upcoming MVP Award and the coming additional awards will be sponsored by Oppo, as will the 2025 awards for Worlds and the Mid-Season Invitational.

Which Chinese city do you think should host Worlds 2025?