China responds to United States tariffs with agricultural levies and export controls

In a swift response to new United States tariffs, China has imposed fresh levies on $21 billion worth of American agricultural products, intensifying the trade standoff between the United States and China (via Reuters).

The retaliatory tariffs, ranging from 10% to 15%, will impact key U.S. exports like soybeans, pork, and corn, escalating already heightened tensions. The Chinese government also took further steps, adding twenty-five U.S. companies to export and investment restrictions.

Beijing maintains that it will not be bullied by Washington's policies, asserting that any attempt to pressure China is a misstep. As both sides lock horns over issues like drug policy and trade imbalances, analysts caution that while China is leaving room for negotiations, this latest round of tariffs only makes a resolution more difficult.