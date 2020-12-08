China removes Monster Hunter from cinemas

You're watching Advertisements

The movie adaption of Monster Hunter from Paul W. S. Andersons could have received a smoother start in China, as it has now been completely removed from cinemas in the country. The reason is that the actor Jin Au-Yeung (more known as MC Jin) has a line in the movie that is considered racist, according to CNN. This is the line in question:

"What kind of knees are these? Chinese!"

The production company Constantine Film admits this was wrong, and has posted a response:

"There was absolutely no intent to discriminate, insult or otherwise offend anyone of Chinese heritage. Constantin Film has listened to the concerns expressed by Chinese audiences and removed the line that has led to this inadvertent misunderstanding"

If and how much of the movie that will be reworked/cut remains to be seen, and it is also not clear if it is going to get another shot in China at a later point. The Monster Hunter movie premieres later this month in the US, while Europe has to wait until next year.

