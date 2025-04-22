China reaches out to Japan to counter US tariffs

HQ

The latest news on China and Japan . In a discreet but calculated diplomatic move, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has reached out to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, urging a united front against the latest wave of United States tariffs.

With Tokyo already in tense talks with the US over its inclusion in recent tariff hikes, the letter, reportedly delivered through the Chinese embassy, invites Japan to consider a joint stance on what Beijing frames as escalating economic protectionism from Washington.

The backdrop is a complex web of unresolved issues and rivalry that has long strained Sino-Japanese relations. Now, as trade tensions flare once more, both nations are faced with the question of whether mutual interests might finally outweigh old animosities.