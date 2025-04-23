China rallies Europe in trade battle with United States

HQ

The latest news on China . As the trade spat between China and the United States escalates, Beijing is reaching out to traditional partners in Europe, urging them to stand firm against what it sees as Washington's increasingly aggressive use of tariffs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in separate calls with British and Austrian officials, firmly underscored the urgent need to uphold international trading norms and resist what he described as mounting, unilateral pressure from the United States.

China framed the issue not just as a regional dispute, but as a threat to the global trading order. In parallel, ties between Beijing and Brussels appear to be quietly warming, with both sides engaging in renewed economic dialogue on strategic sectors.