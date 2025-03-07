HQ

China has made it clear that it will not sit idly by as the United States escalates tariffs and pressures Beijing over fentanyl, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi warning that any unilateral action will be met with firm resistance (via Reuters).

Presenting China as a reliable force in an increasingly chaotic geopolitical landscape, Wang took careful aim at Washington's shifting policies under President Donald Trump, without mentioning him by name, while signaling that Beijing remains open to de-escalation.

As Trump's administration pulls away from multilateral commitments, China sees an opportunity to strengthen its influence, particularly in Europe and the Global South, where concerns about American unpredictability are growing.

Meanwhile, Beijing's stance on Ukraine remains deliberately balanced, calling for a fair and lasting peace but stopping short of condemning Russia, preserving its strategic ties with Moscow while keeping diplomatic doors open elsewhere.