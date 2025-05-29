English
China pulls back from top security forum in Singapore

Beijing sends academic delegation instead of defence minister amid tense US ties.

The latest news on China. We now know that China will forgo high-level representation at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, opting to send military academics instead of its defence minister, the ministry said on Thursday.

The move contrasts with past years and comes as relations with the United States grow increasingly strained under the new administration. Beijing declined to confirm whether any meeting with the US delegation is planned, so stay tuned for more updates.

June 1 2018, Singapore. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong at the Shangri-La Dialogue // Shutterstock

