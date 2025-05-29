China pulls back from top security forum in Singapore

Dansk
The latest news on China. We now know that China will forgo high-level representation at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, opting to send military academics instead of its defence minister, the ministry said on Thursday.
The move contrasts with past years and comes as relations with the United States grow increasingly strained under the new administration. Beijing declined to confirm whether any meeting with the US delegation is planned, so stay tuned for more updates.