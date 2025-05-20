China prepares new high-capacity drone mothership

Dansk
The latest news on China. We now know that China is preparing to launch test flights of Jiu Tian, a next-generation drone carrier capable of releasing coordinated swarms of up to 100 UAVs, and according to CCTV, they could take to the skies for a test flight within days.
The aircraft marks a leap in China's push to integrate swarm tactics into its defence strategy. With a 7,000-kilometer range and six-tonne payload capacity, Jiu Tian is also being positioned as a multi-role platform for security and emergency operations.