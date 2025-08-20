China prepares large military parade to mark WW2 anniversary

HQ

The latest news on China . The country is set to hold a large-scale military parade in early September to mark eight decades since Japan's surrender in WW2, with new equipment presented to the public for the first time, military officials said at a press conference.

"(The weapons and equipment) will fully demonstrate our military's robust ability to adapt to technological advancements, evolving warfare patterns, and win future wars," Wu Zeke, deputy director of the military parade, told reporters.

The event, held in the historic square of the capital, is anticipated to showcase hundreds of aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and ground equipment. Military officials have noted that some of these items will be showcased to the public for the very first time.

President Xi Jinping will oversee the ceremony alongside foreign leaders, with Vladimir Putin among the attendees. Ultimately, the parade highlights China's expanding military capabilities, from advanced missile systems to new technologies aimed at future conflicts.