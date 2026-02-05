China Partner Teams confirmed for the 2026 Overwatch Champions Series

HQ

The Overwatch Champions Series exists and happens all over the world, but there are a handful of core regions where it receives the most support. There's EMEA, North America, Asia, and China, and with the latter in mind, now we know the three Partner Teams who will represent the country in the coming 2026 season.

The three teams will be mainstays in the Chinese division and at major tournaments around the world, and these three organisations are; Weibo Gaming, JD Gaming, and All Gamers.

These three join the previously announced Partner Teams for the EMEA, North American, and Asia regions, which you can read more about over here.