The latest news on China . June 4 marks the 36th anniversary of an event Beijing treats as taboo and allows no remembrance, over three decades since the Chinese government violently quashed a large-scale pro-democracy movement centered in Tiananmen Square.

Despite its historical significance, the anniversary goes unacknowledged within mainland China, where censorship and silence persist. The true death toll has never been confirmed, though observers believe the number may have reached into the thousands.