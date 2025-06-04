English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

China marks another year of silence over Tiananmen Square crackdown

Beijing remains quiet as the world remembers the violent repression of peaceful protesters in 1989.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on China. June 4 marks the 36th anniversary of an event Beijing treats as taboo and allows no remembrance, over three decades since the Chinese government violently quashed a large-scale pro-democracy movement centered in Tiananmen Square.

Despite its historical significance, the anniversary goes unacknowledged within mainland China, where censorship and silence persist. The true death toll has never been confirmed, though observers believe the number may have reached into the thousands.

China marks another year of silence over Tiananmen Square crackdown
Beijing,China-September 16th 2022: facade of Tiananmen gate on sunny day with portrait of Mao Zedong. A monumental gate in the city center of Beijing // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsChina


Loading next content