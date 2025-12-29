China launches live-fire drills around Taiwan simulating port blockade

HQ

China has launched live-fire military drills around Taiwan, simulating a blockade of major ports and attacks on maritime targets, in what Beijing called a warning to "Taiwan independence" forces and foreign interference.

The People's Liberation Army said naval, air force and rocket units were deployed to surround the island, alongside coast guard vessels conducting "law enforcement inspections" near Taiwan's outer islands. The exercise, dubbed Justice Mission 2025, also included scenarios aimed at deterring international involvement.

Growing capacity to enforce a blockade

Taiwan's defence ministry condemned the drills as an escalation that undermines regional stability, saying it had dispatched forces to conduct counter combat-readiness exercises. Taiwan's coast guard warned the manoeuvres threatened shipping safety and fishermen's operations.

The drills follow recent US approval of $11bn in arms sales to Taiwan, rising tensions with Japan, and renewed pledges by Taiwan's president to boost defence readiness. The scale and proximity of the exercises suggest China is signalling its growing capacity to enforce a blockade and deter foreign intervention.