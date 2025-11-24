China: Japan "crossed a red line" with Taiwan intervention remarks

HQ

China has accused Japan of "crossing a red line" after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested earlier this month that a Chinese blockade or military move against Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the comments "shocking," saying Japan had "sent the wrong signal" and made statements that "should not have been said."

In a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's website, Wang said China must "resolutely respond" to Japan's stance and argued that all countries share responsibility in preventing "the resurgence of Japanese militarism." His remarks mark the highest-level Chinese reaction so far.

Crossing a red line

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks. On Friday, Beijing sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres accusing Takaichi of a "grave violation of international law." China's UN ambassador, Fu Cong, warned that any Japanese attempt at armed intervention in the Taiwan Strait would be considered "an act of aggression" and vowed that China would defend its sovereignty.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and rejects any foreign involvement in the island's security, particularly from the United States and its regional allies. Takaichi's comments represent a sharper tone compared to previous Japanese leaders, who expressed concern about China's actions but avoided outlining potential military responses. The prime minister has refused to retract her remarks but said she would avoid discussing specific scenarios going forward.