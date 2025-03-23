China, Japan, and South Korea seek common ground amid global shifts

HQ

The latest news on East Asia . On Saturday, foreign ministers from China, Japan, and South Korea convened in Tokyo, aiming to navigate shared economic and security concerns at a time of global instability.

Discussions focused on resuming trilateral summits, addressing demographic challenges, and exploring trade agreements, while underlying tensions over North Korea, Taiwan, and Russia lingered.

Beijing emphasized the potential of regional influence through economic collaboration, while Tokyo and Seoul urged China to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. While divisions remain stark, the trio raised efforts to resolve disputes on different fronts.