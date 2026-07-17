China issues statement over UK government's move to take British Steel into public ownership

HQ

Recently, the UK government decided to step in and take British Steel into public ownership, a move that occurred to protect the company from its former Chinese owners, Jingye, who were seemingly looking to wind down steel production operations in the UK. At the time, there had been no comment from any Chinese parties in regards to this effort, but this has now changed.

BBC News reports the Chinese commerce ministry has issued a statement wherein it regards this move from the UK government as a 'serious infringement' and a decision that affects "Jingye's legitimate rights and interests and severely undermined the confidence of Chinese companies investing in the UK".

The ministry adds that this move was made "in the name of national security" and that it was in complete disregard for "Jingye's significant contribution to the UK economy and society".

This has also led China to promise to monitor the situation between the UK and other Chinese firms in an effort to 'protect their rights', with no firm explanation as to what this will entail. What we do know is China also asks for the UK to "faithfully fulfil" its obligations expected as part of the China-UK Bilateral Investment Treaty.