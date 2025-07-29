China is offering parents a cash handout in an attempt to boost birth rate

HQ

China has been grappling with decreasing birth rates for a long while. Ever since the Communist Party removed its one-child policy around 10 years ago, the country has seen declining birth rates, and now a new subsidy policy is being put into effect in an attempt to change this.

As per BBC News, the Chinese government is offering parents a cash handout if they are caring for a child that is under the age of three. The subsidy is aimed at helping to raise a child, and in total 3,600 yuan a year (around £375/$500) is being offered, meaning families could be in store for 10,800 yuan (£1,125/$1,500) if they take advantage of the subsidy for its full three-year plan.

It's said that the scheme will help upwards of 20 million families raise children, even if parents will tell you that £375 a year to aid with raising an infant won't exactly go all too far. However, this isn't the only scheme in place that is looking to increase birth rates in China, as some regions are also offering upwards of 500 yuan a month to families caring for at least three children, all while others offer a handout of 100,000 yuan for couples with at least three kids.