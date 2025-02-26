China holds military drills near Taiwan, fuels reunification agenda

HQ

China has once again ramped up its military presence near Taiwan, conducting shooting drills off the island's southwestern coast, a move Taiwan has labelled as reckless and dangerous (via Reuters).

Taiwan's defence ministry reported detecting 32 Chinese military aircraft participating in joint exercises with warships in the Taiwan Strait, with one drill area set up without prior warning just 40 nautical miles from Taiwan's shores.

This heightened activity comes amid Chinese efforts to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. In a related statement, Wang Huning, a senior Chinese official, stressed that Beijing must push forward with reunification efforts, reigniting tensions between the two nations.

Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, has consistently rejected Beijing's claims, asserting that only the people of Taiwan have the right to decide their future. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.