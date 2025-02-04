China hits back at Donald Trump's new tariffs with retaliatory measures

HQ

China wasted no time in responding to President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, which went into effect this Tuesday, rolling out its own countermeasures aimed at American companies and crucial imports. Beijing's actions include new tariffs on liquefied natural gas, coal, and farm machinery, as well as export restrictions on minerals vital for high-tech production.

More specifically, the new tariffs, as stated in an announcement by China's Ministry of Finance, include a 15% tariff on certain types of coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars, and pickup trucks. These measures take effect on February 10.

Adding fuel to the fire, Chinese regulators have launched an antitrust investigation into Google, a move that, while largely symbolic given Google's absence from China's internet, signals Beijing's willingness to strike back where it hurts.

Trump's tariffs, which add 10% to hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods, come as part of his strategy to pressure China over fentanyl exports. But with China hitting back with its own trade weapons, the world's two largest economies appear to be gearing up for another prolonged economic showdown.

