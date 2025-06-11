China highlights Helldivers II as a fine example of international unity

HQ

While relations between China and the United States are extremely tense due to the ongoing trade conflict, China's embassy in Washington has chosen to draw attention to something unexpected: a Swedish video game.

In a post on Instagram, the embassy highlights the collaboration between players from different parts of the world in Helldivers II, where, in a recently released update, they jointly defended various major cities - including New York and Shanghai - against an alien invasion. They write:

"🎮🌍In the shooter game Helldivers 2, players from #China, #US and beyond unite to defend cities like #Shanghai and #NewYork when aliens strike, turning pixels into real human connection. #ChinaUS #GlobalUnity"

Helldivers II was a huge success when it launched in February last year and allows players to collaborate against increasingly tough odds. The embassy's decision to highlight this as an example of international unity should probably be seen as an attempt to downplay the political differences between the countries, albeit in a rather unexpected context.

Whether this actually affects real relations between the nations is highly unclear, but perhaps entertaining gaming sessions together can still be seen as a reminder that cross-border cooperation is indeed possible. At least in the digital world.