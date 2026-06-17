China has a robot toilet, that drives to bed and cleans itself after the deed is done

HQ

China has unveiled a self-driving robot toilet that rolls up to your bed, handles the job, and then returns to its dock to clean itself, as reported by Dexerto.

"Xiaoban" was shown by a Chinese company Yueban at the 2026 Shanghai International Elderly Care Expo. Xiaoban is designed to move around a home on its own. Users can reportedly summon the toilet with a remote or voice command.

he device is aimed at elderly users and people with reduced mobility. But clever people online have already said that gamers will also make use of the toilet, like Eric Cartman in South Park episode "Make Love, Not Warcraft".

Once the deed is done, Xiaoban can provide a warm-water bidet wash and hot-air drying. It also includes odor-control features and is designed to return to a docking station connected to the home's plumbing system. And then, the robot disposes of waste, runs through a self-cleaning and sanitizing cycle, refills its clean water supply, and recharges its battery before it is needed again.

But what about the price? Some reports claimed that Xiaoban costs around 13,000 dollars, but multiple outlets list the Chinese price at 28,999 yuan, which is about 4,000 US dollars, or 3,700 euros. International pricing and release plans have not yet been announced.