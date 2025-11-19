China fishing for spies on LinkedIn, MI5 warns

HQ

A routine scroll through LinkedIn has raised fresh alarms in Westminster. It started after MI5 warned MPs and peers that China may be using the platform to quietly target people working in British politics.

Simon Whelband, an aide to Conservative MP Neil O'Brien, discovered a message from a profile named Shirly Shen, offering a vague job opportunity. He didn't reply, but after the MI5 alert, he reported it to parliamentary security and was advised to block the account.

MI5 says Chinese security services are posing as civilian recruiters on LinkedIn to collect small but valuable pieces of political insight. As reported by BBC, two profiles (Amanda Qiu and Shirly Shen) were named in the warning.

This comes amid broader worries about China's influence, from technology used in public services to the proposed construction of a large new embassy in London. Ministers insist the UK's approach remains "pragmatic," but many MPs believe the risks are growing.

Simon Whelband:

"The message wasn't written in very good English, it was a message to say there was a job opportunity and was I interested, and to get in touch if I was. I've worked around Parliament for about 10 years now so I'm kind of used to this. But if you were more junior, you don't know what you're looking for. You might think it's a genuine offer that's made to you on LinkedIn, they might accept. They have realised the way to get to Parliamentarians is through their staff... it's deeply worrying."

Shirly Shen // LinkedIn

Amanda Qiu // LinkedIn