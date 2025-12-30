China fires rockets towards Taiwan: Wargame simulating blockade enters second day

HQ

China fired rockets into waters north and south of Taiwan on Tuesday as part of large-scale military exercises designed to rehearse a blockade of the self-governed island. The drills, named Justice Mission 2025, involve live-fire activity across five zones surrounding Taiwan and are scheduled to last around 10 hours.

Justice Mission 2025

According to China's Eastern Theatre Command, naval and air force units are simulating strikes on maritime and aerial targets, as well as anti-submarine operations. Footage released by the Chinese military showed mobile rocket launchers firing into the sea, while bomber aircraft, destroyers and amphibious assault ships were deployed close to the island.

Taiwanese officials said they are closely watching whether China will escalate further by firing missiles over the island itself, as it did during drills in 2022. Taiwan's defence ministry confirmed that live-fire activity had taken place to the north, with debris falling inside its contiguous zone, though it stressed there had been no direct attack.

Largest exercises to date

The exercises come shortly after the United States announced a record $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, and appear to include simulations targeting advanced US-made weapons systems used by Taipei. President Lai Ching-te said Taiwan's frontline forces were on high alert but emphasised that the island does not seek to escalate tensions.

The drills highlight Beijing's growing confidence and increasing realism in preparing for a potential blockade scenario, which would have major global consequences given the Taiwan Strait's role as a key trade and aviation corridor. For now, international flights continue to operate, though several domestic routes have been disrupted as the war games continue.