China expands visa-free access to key Latin American nations

The latest news on China, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay. China has announced on Thursday a new visa-free policy for citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay, set to begin on June 1 and last for one year.
The decision strengthens China's push for deeper relations with Latin America, following recent talks in Beijing and a pledge of increased investment in the region. For now, it remains to be seen how this policy shift will impact trade and tourism flows.