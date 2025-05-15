China expands visa-free access to key Latin American nations

HQ

The latest news on China, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay . China has announced on Thursday a new visa-free policy for citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay, set to begin on June 1 and last for one year.

The decision strengthens China's push for deeper relations with Latin America, following recent talks in Beijing and a pledge of increased investment in the region. For now, it remains to be seen how this policy shift will impact trade and tourism flows.

Beijing, 14 April 2024: Daxing New International Airport Terminal in Beijing, China