China expands naval reach with new amphibious ship

The latest news on China . The country has unveiled another amphibious assault vessel, signaling a continued push to assert dominance in the South Pacific. The new ship is designed to deploy troops via helicopters and landing craft, including armored vehicles.

Its launch follows increased patrols near contested areas, where Chinese vessels have recently confronted regional navies with aggressive maneuvers. Tensions in the region have risen steadily, with Pacific nations expressing concern over China's expanding influence.

The move comes amid broader military activity, including exercises and base expansions supported by China in nearby nations. You can check out the new amphibious ship (fourth Type 075 Amphibious Assault Ship, CNS Hubei) in the video below or learn more here.