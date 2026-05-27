China executes 3 Body Problem producer's killer
Xu Yao poisoned Lin Qi in 2020 and now has got the death penalty in the Asian country.
The Chinese administration has executed Xu Yao for the murder six years ago of Lin Qi. The latter, a billionaire and gaming tycoon, founded Yoozoo Games and The Three Body Universe, a company owning all the adaptation rights to The 3 Body Problem intellectual property.
The case was linked back in the day to a corporate dispute. A court in Shanghai found that Xu Yao, a former exec at Lin Qi's company, poisoned food items belonging to the founder after a conflict over company management. As a consequence to his acts, other employees were also poisoned, but thankfully survived.
The Three-Body Problem was an incredibly successful novel by Liu Cixin published in 2008, and it soon became one of China's biggest sci-fi IPs. It sprouted a Netflix TV show series in 2024 which is expected to continue this year with a TBC date for 3 Body Problem: Season 2. The killing happened shortly after Yoozoo struck the deal with the streamer, with the license becoming more and more valuable.
Via: BBC.