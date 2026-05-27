China executes 3 Body Problem producer's killer

HQ

The Chinese administration has executed Xu Yao for the murder six years ago of Lin Qi. The latter, a billionaire and gaming tycoon, founded Yoozoo Games and The Three Body Universe, a company owning all the adaptation rights to The 3 Body Problem intellectual property.

The case was linked back in the day to a corporate dispute. A court in Shanghai found that Xu Yao, a former exec at Lin Qi's company, poisoned food items belonging to the founder after a conflict over company management. As a consequence to his acts, other employees were also poisoned, but thankfully survived.

The Three-Body Problem was an incredibly successful novel by Liu Cixin published in 2008, and it soon became one of China's biggest sci-fi IPs. It sprouted a Netflix TV show series in 2024 which is expected to continue this year with a TBC date for 3 Body Problem: Season 2. The killing happened shortly after Yoozoo struck the deal with the streamer, with the license becoming more and more valuable.

Via: BBC.