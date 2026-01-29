China eases visa rules for Britons during Starmer's Beijing visit

HQ

China will allow British citizens to travel visa-free for stays of up to 30 days, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during his visit to Beijing, calling the move a win for companies seeking to expand in the Chinese market. The decision forms part of a broader partnership package aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Starmer said businesses had been pushing for easier access to China as they look to grow their presence abroad, arguing the relaxed rules could help support jobs in Britain. Expanding the UK economy is a central goal of his four-day trip, with London focusing heavily on its globally competitive services sector.

Alongside the visa change, both governments agreed to launch a feasibility study that could lead to a bilateral services agreement. Officials said the partnership would target closer cooperation in healthcare, finance, legal and professional services, education and skills, areas where Britain already exports around £13 billion worth of services to China each year...