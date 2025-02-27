China denies provocation amid rising tensions with Taiwan

HQ

China dismissed on Thursday Taiwan's concerns about recent military drills near its coast as "routine," even as Taiwan reported an uptick in Chinese military manoeuvres (via Reuters).

The Taiwanese defence ministry noted a surge of 45 Chinese military aircraft and 14 naval vessels operating around the island, with seven ships in the declared drill zone off Taiwan's southwest coast.

Despite the heightened activity, no live-fire exercises were observed. Taiwan expressed alarm over the lack of prior notice, condemning the move as a threat to regional security and air traffic. In response, Beijing accused Taiwan of exaggerating the situation for attention, calling the exercises nothing more than standard military routine.

As China prepares for its annual parliamentary meeting and the 20th anniversary of its "anti-secession law," tensions continue to simmer, with Taiwan asserting that these actions are not conducive to stability. For now, it remains to be seen whether the military posturing will lead to further escalation.