China denies German accusation over laser incident in Red Sea

The latest news on Germany and China . China has firmly rejected Germany's accusation that a Chinese warship directed a laser at a German reconnaissance aircraft over the Red Sea (you can learn more about Germany's accusation here).

First, The German foreign ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador and described the incident as "entirely unacceptable". Now, China has countered, asserting that Germany's narrative was "totally inconsistent with the facts known by the Chinese side".

The incident, which Germany described as a threat to its personnel, has heightened tensions, prompting both sides to summon each other's ambassadors. China insisted its naval operations were lawful and accused Germany of misrepresenting the situation.