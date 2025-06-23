China criticizes United States strikes on Iran, urges restraint and ceasefire

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. China has condemned the recent United States attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, stating it has undermined America's credibility on the global stage.
China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the "impulse of force, avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire... Should immediately cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover of war."
"But the United States' credibility was also damaged. Both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations," Fu added. Urging all parties, especially Israel, to halt hostilities immediately, China warned that the conflict risks spiraling out of control.