China criticizes United States strikes on Iran, urges restraint and ceasefire

Beijing condemns Washington's recent military action and calls for peace amid rising Middle East tensions.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. China has condemned the recent United States attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, stating it has undermined America's credibility on the global stage.

China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the "impulse of force, avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire... Should immediately cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover of war."

"But the United States' credibility was also damaged. Both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations," Fu added. Urging all parties, especially Israel, to halt hostilities immediately, China warned that the conflict risks spiraling out of control.

Ambassador Fu Cong of China attends Security Council meeting on 'The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question' at UN Headquarters in New York on July 17, 2024 // Shutterstock

